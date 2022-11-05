Zcash Tops One Day Volume of $76.45 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $849.26 million and $76.45 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $54.33 or 0.00254093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00085595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,631,050 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

