Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $452.33 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $452.33 million and $132.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,787,127,687 coins and its circulating supply is 13,495,660,534 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
