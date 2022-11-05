Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08, reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,271,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

