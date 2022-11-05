Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $124.35 and last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 31527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.36.

The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

