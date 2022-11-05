ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

