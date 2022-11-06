10,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

