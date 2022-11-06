100,445 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 461,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.92. 42,815,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,001,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

