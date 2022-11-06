108,087 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.84. 310,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

