10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 96.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

