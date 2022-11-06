12,035 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

