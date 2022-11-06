15,246 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $12,508,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,491,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 85,992 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19,169.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

