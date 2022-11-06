19,087 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

