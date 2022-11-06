1irstGold Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $61.23 or 0.00288530 BTC on exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $18,227.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

