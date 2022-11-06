20,499 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

