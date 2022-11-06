37,890 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

