38,185 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 292.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
