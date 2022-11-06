470,107 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 236.4% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $10.79 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,200 shares of company stock worth $3,483,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.