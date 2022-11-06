5,208 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $418.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

