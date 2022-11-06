7,113 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

