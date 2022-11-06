88,727 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DJD stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.