Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $169.20 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $91.00 or 0.00428666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

