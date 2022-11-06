Aave Price Tops $93.07 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $93.07 or 0.00438152 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $185.48 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

