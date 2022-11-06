Aavegotchi Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005197 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and $6.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

