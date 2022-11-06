AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 1.7% This Week

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $44.82 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

