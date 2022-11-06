Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,857. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.