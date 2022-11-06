Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

ABT stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

