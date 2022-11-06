AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
