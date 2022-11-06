ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $132.64 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 35% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $132.64 million and approximately $25,265.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.00 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00139919 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,643.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.