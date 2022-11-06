Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $388.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $355.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,149. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.