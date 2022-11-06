Acala Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $92.12 million and $1.58 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.00 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.17435905 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,090,938.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.