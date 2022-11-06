Acala Token Price Hits $0.17 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $91.18 million and $1.47 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.11 or 0.99990615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.17435905 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,090,938.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.