Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.19

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.80. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

