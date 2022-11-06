Achain Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $142,175.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006780 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005491 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004293 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

