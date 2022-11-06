Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

