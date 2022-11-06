Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.78 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

