Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 256,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 852,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,871. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.