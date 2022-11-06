Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,207. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.
