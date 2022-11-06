Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.5 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.