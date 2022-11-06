Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,937 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 276,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,226,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 1,607,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

