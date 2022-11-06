Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. 875,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,667. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

