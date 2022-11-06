Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 246,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,975,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

