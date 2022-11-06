Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 312,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

