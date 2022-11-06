Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.93. The company had a trading volume of 788,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,002. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

