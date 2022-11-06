Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

GOLF opened at $44.32 on Friday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

