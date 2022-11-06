Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.91. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6,670.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

