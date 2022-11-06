AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,443. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

