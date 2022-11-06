Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

