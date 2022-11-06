Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

