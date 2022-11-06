Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.54.
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
