Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $96.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

