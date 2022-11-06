Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

